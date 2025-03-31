March 31, 2025 10:00 PM 2 min read

Cathie Wood Defies CoreWeave IPO Slump, Ark Snaps Up $3.6 Million Worth Of Stock In Nvidia-Backed Company

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made notable trades in CoreWeave Inc. CRWV and Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, according to the firm’s daily trade data.

The CoreWeave Trade: The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW bought 98,159 shares of CoreWeave, a company that recently had a challenging IPO. The Nvidia-backed company struggled to meet its fundraising target, settling for $1.5 billion instead of the initially aimed $2.7 billion. Despite generating $1.9 billion in revenue last year, the company remains unprofitable and carries $7 billion in debt. The value of this trade, based on the last closing price of $37.08, is approximately $3.64 million.

The Robinhood Trade: ARK Innovation ETF ARKK bought 31,731 shares of Robinhood. The company recently launched an AI-powered investment tool, Robinhood Cortex, and expanded into banking services, as reported by Benzinga. The value of this trade, based on the last closing price of $41.62, is approximately $1.32 million.

Other Key Trades:

  • Ark’s ARKG ETF bought 50,271 shares of Tempus AI Inc. (TEM). The transaction was valued at $2.4 million.
  • Ark’s ARKG ETF sold 10,120 shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV).
  • Ark’s ARKG ETF bought 64,151 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and 335,693 shares through ARKK.
  • Ark’s ARKK ETF bought 178,102 shares of GitLab Inc. GTLB and 282,395 shares through ARKW.
  • Ark’s ARKW ETF sold 185,926 shares of Unity Software Inc. U.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings place Robinhood in the 97th percentile for strong momentum. Curious how crypto rival Coinbase compares? Click here to find out.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: 

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$221.201.51%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum81.68
Growth45.14
Quality86.79
Value7.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ARKK Logo
ARKKARK Innovation ETF
$47.35-2.77%
ARKW Logo
ARKWARK Next Generation Internet ETF
$92.51-4.00%
CRWV Logo
CRWVCoreWeave Inc
$37.20-7.00%
GTLB Logo
GTLBGitLab Inc
$46.99-2.87%
HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$41.27-1.55%
U Logo
UUnity Software Inc
$19.45-5.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsETFsARK InvestARK Invest ETFsArk Invest ManagementCathie WoodRobinhoodRobinhood MarketsShivdeep Dhaliwal

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved