Cathie Wood Defies CoreWeave IPO Slump, Ark Snaps Up $3.6 Million Worth Of Stock In Nvidia-Backed Company

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made notable trades in CoreWeave Inc. CRWV and Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, according to the firm’s daily trade data.

The CoreWeave Trade: The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW bought 98,159 shares of CoreWeave, a company that recently had a challenging IPO. The Nvidia-backed company struggled to meet its fundraising target, settling for $1.5 billion instead of the initially aimed $2.7 billion. Despite generating $1.9 billion in revenue last year, the company remains unprofitable and carries $7 billion in debt. The value of this trade, based on the last closing price of $37.08, is approximately $3.64 million.

The Robinhood Trade: ARK Innovation ETF ARKK bought 31,731 shares of Robinhood. The company recently launched an AI-powered investment tool, Robinhood Cortex, and expanded into banking services, as reported by Benzinga. The value of this trade, based on the last closing price of $41.62, is approximately $1.32 million.

Other Key Trades:

Ark’s ARKG ETF bought 50,271 shares of Tempus AI Inc . (TEM). The transaction was valued at $2.4 million.

. (TEM). The transaction was valued at $2.4 million. Ark’s ARKG ETF sold 10,120 shares of Veeva Systems Inc . (VEEV).

. (VEEV). Ark’s ARKG ETF bought 64,151 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc . (NTLA) and 335,693 shares through ARKK.

. (NTLA) and 335,693 shares through ARKK. Ark’s ARKK ETF bought 178,102 shares of GitLab Inc. GTLB and 282,395 shares through ARKW.

and 282,395 shares through ARKW. Ark’s ARKW ETF sold 185,926 shares of Unity Software Inc. U .

