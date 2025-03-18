March 18, 2025 9:27 PM 2 min read

Cathie Wood's Big Tuesday Bet: Ark Pours $7.8 Million Into Tempus AI Despite Stock Stumble

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
On Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Tempus AI Inc. TEMAdvanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, and Meta Platforms Inc. META.

The Tempus AI Trade saw Ark Invest’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and ARK Innovation ETF ARKK funds acquiring a substantial number of shares in Tempus AI. The funds purchased 28,646 and 142,530 shares respectively. This move comes after Tempus AI’s recent earnings report, which showed a revenue miss but an EPS beat, as detailed in a recent analysis. The stock closed at $45.74, marking an 8.28% decline, making the total value of the shares bought approximately $7.83 million. Ark’s investment follows a previous infusion of $1.36 million into Tempus AI, highlighting their confidence in the company’s potential.

The AMD Trade involved the ARKK fund purchasing 30,324 shares of the company. The stock closed at $103.51, resulting in a trade value of about $3.14 million. This acquisition aligns with recent insights from analysts who have noted AMD’s growing competitiveness in the AI and GPU markets. The company is expected to experience over 20% growth in 2025, driven by AI advancements and strategic partnerships.

The Meta Platforms Trade saw Ark Invest’s ARKK fund selling 2,160 shares of the Mark Zuckerberg-led company. The stock closed at $582.36, making the sale worth approximately $1.26 million. This decision comes amid analyst predictions that Meta could generate $30-40 billion in revenue from its business messaging services, suggesting potential undervaluation by the market.

Notably, Ark dumped over $7 million worth of Meta shares on Monday amid reports that the company’s global expansion efforts and privacy practices are attracting increased scrutiny.

Other Key Trades:

  • UiPath Inc (PATH): Sold 482,454 shares by ARKK and 27,345 shares by ARKF.
  • Illumina Inc (ILMN): Sold 86,375 shares by ARKK and 17,469 shares by ARKG.
  • GitLab Inc GTLB: Bought 104,699 shares by ARKK and 8,748 shares by ARKW.
  • Iridium Communications Inc IRDM: Bought 99,784 shares by ARKK, 10,022 shares by ARKQ, and 6,585 shares by ARKX.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

