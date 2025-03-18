Cathie Wood's Big Tuesday Bet: Ark Pours $7.8 Million Into Tempus AI Despite Stock Stumble

On Tuesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Tempus AI Inc. TEM, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, and Meta Platforms Inc. META.

The Tempus AI Trade saw Ark Invest’s ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and ARK Innovation ETF ARKK funds acquiring a substantial number of shares in Tempus AI. The funds purchased 28,646 and 142,530 shares respectively. This move comes after Tempus AI’s recent earnings report, which showed a revenue miss but an EPS beat, as detailed in a recent analysis. The stock closed at $45.74, marking an 8.28% decline, making the total value of the shares bought approximately $7.83 million. Ark’s investment follows a previous infusion of $1.36 million into Tempus AI, highlighting their confidence in the company’s potential.

The AMD Trade involved the ARKK fund purchasing 30,324 shares of the company. The stock closed at $103.51, resulting in a trade value of about $3.14 million. This acquisition aligns with recent insights from analysts who have noted AMD’s growing competitiveness in the AI and GPU markets. The company is expected to experience over 20% growth in 2025, driven by AI advancements and strategic partnerships.

The Meta Platforms Trade saw Ark Invest’s ARKK fund selling 2,160 shares of the Mark Zuckerberg-led company. The stock closed at $582.36, making the sale worth approximately $1.26 million. This decision comes amid analyst predictions that Meta could generate $30-40 billion in revenue from its business messaging services, suggesting potential undervaluation by the market.

Notably, Ark dumped over $7 million worth of Meta shares on Monday amid reports that the company’s global expansion efforts and privacy practices are attracting increased scrutiny.

Other Key Trades:

UiPath Inc (PATH): Sold 482,454 shares by ARKK and 27,345 shares by ARKF .

(PATH): Sold 482,454 shares by and 27,345 shares by . Illumina Inc (ILMN): Sold 86,375 shares by ARKK and 17,469 shares by ARKG .

(ILMN): Sold 86,375 shares by and 17,469 shares by . GitLab Inc GTLB : Bought 104,699 shares by ARKK and 8,748 shares by ARKW .

: Bought 104,699 shares by and 8,748 shares by . Iridium Communications Inc IRDM : Bought 99,784 shares by ARKK, 10,022 shares by ARKQ, and 6,585 shares by ARKX.

