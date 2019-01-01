QQQ
Range
0.37 - 0.4
Vol / Avg.
840.9K/646.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.37 - 0.79
Mkt Cap
139.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.38
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
358M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 8:16AM
Gold Standard Ventures Corp is an advanced stage gold exploration company. The firm engages in acquiring and exploring mineral projects, in and around Nevada for gold and other minerals. The firm focuses on obtaining discoveries at the Railroad-Pinion gold project located within Nevada's Carlin Trend and Lewis gold project located in Lander County. It also operates mining projects names Bald Mountain, North Bullion, Dark Star and Pinion in Nevada.

Gold Standard Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Standard Ventures (AMEX: GSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold Standard Ventures's (GSV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Standard Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gold Standard Ventures (AMEX: GSV) was reported by National Bank Of Canada on June 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting GSV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 286.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Standard Ventures (GSV)?

A

The stock price for Gold Standard Ventures (AMEX: GSV) is $0.3885 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold Standard Ventures.

Q

When is Gold Standard Ventures (AMEX:GSV) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Standard Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Standard Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Standard Ventures (GSV) operate in?

A

Gold Standard Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.