QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.45 - 0.48
Vol / Avg.
181.9K/162.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.29 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
104.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.45
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
223.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd is in the business of the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mining assets. The company holds exploration and evaluation asset interests located in Canada and Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Guanajuato Silver Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guanajuato Silver (GSVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guanajuato Silver (OTCQX: GSVRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guanajuato Silver's (GSVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guanajuato Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Guanajuato Silver (GSVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guanajuato Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Guanajuato Silver (GSVRF)?

A

The stock price for Guanajuato Silver (OTCQX: GSVRF) is $0.4681 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guanajuato Silver (GSVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Guanajuato Silver.

Q

When is Guanajuato Silver (OTCQX:GSVRF) reporting earnings?

A

Guanajuato Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guanajuato Silver (GSVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guanajuato Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Guanajuato Silver (GSVRF) operate in?

A

Guanajuato Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.