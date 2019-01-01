QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
51.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
511.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Graphex Group Ltd is engaged in sale of graphene products. The Graphene segment's primary product is spherical graphite. Spherical graphite, also known as battery-grade graphite, is a key material for battery manufacturers used to produce the graphite electrode in lithium-ion batteries. It provides landscape architecture mainly in Hong Kong and Mainland China, catering business in Mainland China, and graphene business in Mainland China. It operates in three segments namely Manufacturing and sale of graphene products; Landscape design; and the catering business focuses on the operation of restaurants. It derives revenue from sale of graphene products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Graphex Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Graphex Gr (GRFXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Graphex Gr (OTCPK: GRFXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Graphex Gr's (GRFXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Graphex Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Graphex Gr (GRFXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Graphex Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Graphex Gr (GRFXF)?

A

The stock price for Graphex Gr (OTCPK: GRFXF) is $0.1 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:06:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Graphex Gr (GRFXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Graphex Gr.

Q

When is Graphex Gr (OTCPK:GRFXF) reporting earnings?

A

Graphex Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Graphex Gr (GRFXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Graphex Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Graphex Gr (GRFXF) operate in?

A

Graphex Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.