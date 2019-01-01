Graphex Group Ltd is engaged in sale of graphene products. The Graphene segment's primary product is spherical graphite. Spherical graphite, also known as battery-grade graphite, is a key material for battery manufacturers used to produce the graphite electrode in lithium-ion batteries. It provides landscape architecture mainly in Hong Kong and Mainland China, catering business in Mainland China, and graphene business in Mainland China. It operates in three segments namely Manufacturing and sale of graphene products; Landscape design; and the catering business focuses on the operation of restaurants. It derives revenue from sale of graphene products.