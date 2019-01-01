QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.38 - 1.44
Vol / Avg.
54.9K/225.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 11.26
Mkt Cap
134.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.4
P/E
-
EPS
-5.7
Shares
97.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:19PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 12:43PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 2:17PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 12:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 28, 2021, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 12:59PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:12PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 12:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 1:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 23, 2021, 10:36AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 1:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 11, 2021, 11:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 3:03PM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 11:57AM
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 11:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 3:41PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
TPCO Holding Corp is a vertically integrated cannabis company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TPCO Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy TPCO Holding (GRAMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TPCO Holding (OTCQX: GRAMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TPCO Holding's (GRAMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TPCO Holding.

Q

What is the target price for TPCO Holding (GRAMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for TPCO Holding (OTCQX: GRAMF) was reported by Craig-Hallum on July 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.50 expecting GRAMF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 371.01% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TPCO Holding (GRAMF)?

A

The stock price for TPCO Holding (OTCQX: GRAMF) is $1.38 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TPCO Holding (GRAMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TPCO Holding.

Q

When is TPCO Holding (OTCQX:GRAMF) reporting earnings?

A

TPCO Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TPCO Holding (GRAMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TPCO Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does TPCO Holding (GRAMF) operate in?

A

TPCO Holding is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.