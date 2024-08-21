U.S. stocks showed signs of resilience as traders eagerly awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s address at Jackson Hole on Friday. The minutes from the July FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers were considering a potential interest rate cut in September due to progress in curbing inflation, though they agreed to maintain the current rate in July

On Wednesday, major U.S. indices were positive, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.1% to 40,890.49, the S&P 500 gaining 0.4% to 5,620.85, and the Nasdaq climbing 0.6% to 17,918.99.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Snowflake Inc. SNOW closed the day with a 2.38% increase at $135.06. The stock hit an intraday high of $135.72 and a low of $130.66. Snowflake’s 52-week range is $107.93 to $237.72. The data cloud company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and announced an additional $2.5B buyback.

GeoVax Labs Inc. GOVX surged by a massive 47.01% to close at $8.35. The stock’s intraday high was $8.35, and the low was $5.41. GeoVax’s 52-week range is $1.09 to $11.18. The company’s shares popped following a report of the first case of Mpox in Michigan’s Wayne County since 2022.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM ended the day 1.86% higher at $60.23. The stock’s intraday high and low were $60.26 and $59.35, respectively. Zoom’s 52-week range is $55.06 to $75.91. The company posted strong second-quarter results and provided robust forward guidance.

Target Corporation TGT saw an impressive 11.20% rise to close at $159.25. The stock’s intraday high was $167.4, and the low was $158.97. Target’s 52-week range is $102.93 to $181.86. The retail giant reported strong second-quarter performance and raised its outlook, impressing analysts.

Tesla Inc. TSLA closed the day with a 0.98% gain at $223.27. The stock’s intraday high was $224.66, and the low was $218.86. Tesla’s 52-week range is $138.8 to $278.97. The European Union has decided to slash tariffs on Tesla’s China-made electric cars, potentially reshaping the electric car market in the region.

