Range
5.12 - 5.57
Vol / Avg.
2M/4.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.97 - 16.68
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.53
P/E
-
EPS
-0.35
Shares
238.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Canoo Inc is a mobility technology company. The company designs and manufactures electric vehicles for both commercial and consumer markets. The product pipeline includes three vehicle programs: Electric delivery vehicles, Lifestyle vehicle, and Sports vehicle.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canoo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canoo (GOEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canoo's (GOEV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Canoo (GOEV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) was reported by Roth Capital on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting GOEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 172.90% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Canoo (GOEV)?

A

The stock price for Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) is $5.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canoo (GOEV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canoo.

Q

When is Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) reporting earnings?

A

Canoo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Canoo (GOEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canoo.

Q

What sector and industry does Canoo (GOEV) operate in?

A

Canoo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.