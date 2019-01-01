|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Canoo’s space includes: XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).
The latest price target for Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) was reported by Roth Capital on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting GOEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 172.90% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) is $5.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Canoo.
Canoo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Canoo.
Canoo is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.