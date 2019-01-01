ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Group Nine Acquisition
(NASDAQ:GNAC)
9.83
0.02[0.20%]
At close: Jun 2
9.78
-0.0500[-0.51%]
PreMarket: 8:05AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.62 - 9.93
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding23M / 28.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 51.1K
Mkt Cap282.6M
P/E9.7
50d Avg. Price9.81
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float23M

Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Group Nine Acquisition reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Group Nine Acquisition using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Group Nine Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
When is Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNAC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Group Nine Acquisition

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Group Nine Acquisition (NASDAQ:GNAC)?
A

There are no earnings for Group Nine Acquisition

Q
What were Group Nine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GNAC) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Group Nine Acquisition

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.