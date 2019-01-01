Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting GMRE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) was provided by Keybanc, and Global Medical REIT downgraded their sector weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Global Medical REIT, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Global Medical REIT was filed on January 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Global Medical REIT (GMRE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is trading at is $12.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
