Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. It is engaged in providing railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock as well as the fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services to the freight logistics sector in Russia, the CIS, and the Baltic countries. The company operates in segments including Gondola cars, Rail tank cars, and Other Cars. It generates maximum revenue from the Gondola cars segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Russia.