Gaming and Leisure Props
(NASDAQ:GLPI)
47.62
00
At close: Jun 2
47.50
-0.1200[-0.25%]
After Hours: 4:21PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low41.81 - 51.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding203M / 247.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4M
Mkt Cap11.8B
P/E21.65
50d Avg. Price45.64
Div / Yield2.82/5.92%
Payout Ratio122.73
EPS0.48
Total Float203M

Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$54.00

Lowest Price Target1

$53.00

Consensus Price Target1

$32.20

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
21001

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Berenberg
  • Morgan Stanley
  • B of A Securities
  • Scotiabank
  • Raymond James

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Gaming and Leisure Props Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI)?
A

The latest price target for Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) was reported by Berenberg on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $54.00 expecting GLPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.40% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) was provided by Berenberg, and Gaming and Leisure Props initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gaming and Leisure Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gaming and Leisure Props was filed on January 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 20, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $54.00. The current price Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) is trading at is $47.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

