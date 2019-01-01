Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Props
Gaming and Leisure Props Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) was reported by Berenberg on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $54.00 expecting GLPI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.40% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) was provided by Berenberg, and Gaming and Leisure Props initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gaming and Leisure Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gaming and Leisure Props was filed on January 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $54.00. The current price Gaming and Leisure Props (GLPI) is trading at is $47.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.