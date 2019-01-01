Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.220
Quarterly Revenue
$153M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$136.3M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Galapagos using advanced sorting and filters.
Galapagos Questions & Answers
When is Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) reporting earnings?
Galapagos (GLPG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.87, which missed the estimate of $-0.79.
What were Galapagos’s (NASDAQ:GLPG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $38.9M, which beat the estimate of $34.3M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.