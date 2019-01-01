ñol

GreenTree Hospitality Gr
(NYSE:GHG)
3.92
-0.08[-2.00%]
At close: Jun 2
3.80
-0.1200[-3.06%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low3.92 - 4.32
52 Week High/Low3.27 - 16.5
Open / Close4.09 / 3.92
Float / Outstanding- / 103M
Vol / Avg.14K / 35.8K
Mkt Cap404M
P/E23.38
50d Avg. Price4.46
Div / Yield0.55/13.75%
Payout Ratio307.52
EPS0.25
Total Float-

GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

GreenTree Hospitality Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$48.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$307.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of GreenTree Hospitality Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

GreenTree Hospitality Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) reporting earnings?
A

GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.17.

Q
What were GreenTree Hospitality Gr’s (NYSE:GHG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $32.7M, which missed the estimate of $36.7M.

