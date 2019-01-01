GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$48.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$307.4M
Earnings History
GreenTree Hospitality Gr Questions & Answers
When is GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG) reporting earnings?
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.17.
What were GreenTree Hospitality Gr’s (NYSE:GHG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $32.7M, which missed the estimate of $36.7M.
