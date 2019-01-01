GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Gr
GreenTree Hospitality Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) was reported by B of A Securities on March 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.10 expecting GHG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 183.16% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE: GHG) was provided by B of A Securities, and GreenTree Hospitality Gr maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GreenTree Hospitality Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GreenTree Hospitality Gr was filed on March 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.50 to $11.10. The current price GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG) is trading at is $3.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
