Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.910
Quarterly Revenue
$96.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$96.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Guardant Health using advanced sorting and filters.
Guardant Health Questions & Answers
When is Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) reporting earnings?
Guardant Health (GH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.94, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Guardant Health’s (NASDAQ:GH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $21.7M, which beat the estimate of $17.5M.
