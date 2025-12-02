Senator Buys Coca-Cola, Hershey's Stock After Selling Magnificent Seven Stocks In 2025

A member of Congress who has actively been trading Magnificent Seven stocks in 2025 announced three recent stock purchases, including two food and beverage stocks ahead of the 2025 holidays.

Senator Buys 3 Stocks

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) recently disclosed purchasing three stocks on Nov. 21, as reported by the Benzinga Government Trades page.

Here are the transactions:

Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) shares

(NYSE:HSY) shares Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares

(NYSE:KO) shares Bought $1,000 to $15,000 in Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares

This marks the first stock buys from the senator in 2025. Guardant and Hershey are new holdings for the senator in the past three years, while he previously bought shares of Coca-Cola in October 2024 and December 2023.

Sheldon disclosed the sale of Magnificent Seven stocks Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) in September and April, and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares in October, September, July, April and January. The senator also sold Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares in September.

Investors Look to Congress Trades

Whitehouse is not one of the most-followed members of Congress when it comes to trading activity, making these trades less attention-grabbing than ones made by members who often have trades that spark attention based on timing and committee assignments. The purchases were also small compared to his recent transactions.

With Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) retiring in 2026, retail investors may need to track the trading activity of other members of Congress and see if they also outperform the market regularly, like the former Speaker of the House, whose husband is a venture capitalist.

