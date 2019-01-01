ñol

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right
(NASDAQ:GFGDR)
0.11
0.0194[21.41%]
At close: Jun 2
0.08
-0.03[-27.27%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right (NASDAQ:GFGDR), Dividends

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right (GFGDR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right.

Q
What date did I need to own The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right (GFGDR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right.

Q
How much per share is the next The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right (GFGDR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right.

Q
What is the dividend yield for The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right (NASDAQ:GFGDR)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation - Right.

