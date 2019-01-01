Griffon (NYSE:GFF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Griffon
Griffon Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Griffon (NYSE: GFF) was reported by Baird on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $44.00 expecting GFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.27% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Griffon (NYSE: GFF) was provided by Baird, and Griffon maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Griffon, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Griffon was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Griffon (GFF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $40.00 to $44.00. The current price Griffon (GFF) is trading at is $32.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.