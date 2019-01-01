ñol

Griffon
(NYSE:GFF)
32.77
0.40[1.24%]
At close: Jun 2
32.79
0.0200[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low32.51 - 33.07
52 Week High/Low17.56 - 32.72
Open / Close32.66 / 32.79
Float / Outstanding38.6M / 57M
Vol / Avg.228.8K / 486.8K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E16.86
50d Avg. Price22.88
Div / Yield0.36/1.11%
Payout Ratio17.71
EPS1.27
Total Float38.6M

Griffon (NYSE:GFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Griffon reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$1.370

Quarterly Revenue

$779.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$779.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Griffon beat estimated earnings by 315.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $144.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Griffon's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.45 0.40 0.30
EPS Actual 0.39 0.40 0.43 0.48
Revenue Estimate 570.00M 677.02M 627.82M 614.25M
Revenue Actual 645.74M 650.77M 646.79M 634.83M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Griffon Questions & Answers

Q
When is Griffon (NYSE:GFF) reporting earnings?
A

Griffon (GFF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Griffon (NYSE:GFF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.25.

Q
What were Griffon’s (NYSE:GFF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $473.3M, which missed the estimate of $499.1M.

