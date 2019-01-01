Griffon (NYSE:GFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Griffon (NYSE:GFF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Griffon beat estimated earnings by 315.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $144.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Griffon's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.45
|0.40
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.39
|0.40
|0.43
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|570.00M
|677.02M
|627.82M
|614.25M
|Revenue Actual
|645.74M
|650.77M
|646.79M
|634.83M
Earnings History
Griffon Questions & Answers
Griffon (GFF) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.25.
The Actual Revenue was $473.3M, which missed the estimate of $499.1M.
