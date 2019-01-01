Griffon (NYSE:GFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Griffon beat estimated earnings by 315.15%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $0.33.

Revenue was up $144.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Griffon's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.45 0.40 0.30 EPS Actual 0.39 0.40 0.43 0.48 Revenue Estimate 570.00M 677.02M 627.82M 614.25M Revenue Actual 645.74M 650.77M 646.79M 634.83M

