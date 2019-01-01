Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$30.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$30.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Gencor Industries using advanced sorting and filters.
Gencor Industries Questions & Answers
When is Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) reporting earnings?
Gencor Industries (GENC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Gencor Industries’s (NASDAQ:GENC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $23.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
