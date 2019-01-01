Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gencor Industries (NASDAQ: GENC) was reported by Singular Research on May 22, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.75 expecting GENC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.03% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gencor Industries (NASDAQ: GENC) was provided by Singular Research, and Gencor Industries initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gencor Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gencor Industries was filed on May 22, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 22, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gencor Industries (GENC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $13.75. The current price Gencor Industries (GENC) is trading at is $9.89, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
