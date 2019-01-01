Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (NYSE:GEHI), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share
(NYSE:GEHI)
0.7445
At close: May 24
Day High/Low0.7 - 0.75
52 Week High/Low0.7 - 0.75
Open / Close0.73 / 0.75
Float / Outstanding- / 28.1M
Vol / Avg.5.7K / 5.7K
Mkt Cap20.9M
P/E3.26
50d Avg. Price0.75
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.17
Total Float-

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Gravitas Education Holdings Inc, formerly RYB Education Inc is an early childhood education services provider in China. The company offers early childhood education solutions to children by providing kindergarten services and play-and-learn center services, as well as at-home education products and services. The kindergartens sponsored by the company offer high-quality preschool education to 2-6-year-old children and operates under the brand name of RYB. Besides, the company provides educational content and related products to franchisees as well as develops various educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, and at-home education products and services. RYB markets and sells self-developed and third-party products and services through franchisees.
Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (GEHI) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (NYSE: GEHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share's (GEHI) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share.

Q
What is the target price for Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (GEHI) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share

Q
Current Stock Price for Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (GEHI)?
A

The stock price for Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (NYSE: GEHI) is $0.7445 last updated May 24, 2022, 7:41 PM UTC.

Q
Does Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (GEHI) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share.

Q
When is Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (NYSE:GEHI) reporting earnings?
A

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (GEHI) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share.

Q
What sector and industry does Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share (GEHI) operate in?
A

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.