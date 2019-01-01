Greif (NYSE:GEF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Greif
Greif Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Greif (NYSE: GEF) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $71.00 expecting GEF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.64% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Greif (NYSE: GEF) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Greif upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Greif, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Greif was filed on February 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Greif (GEF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $71.00. The current price Greif (GEF) is trading at is $61.40, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
