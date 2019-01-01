GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GDS Holdings
GDS Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) was reported by Truist Securities on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $75.00 expecting GDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 161.87% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) was provided by Truist Securities, and GDS Holdings maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GDS Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GDS Holdings was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GDS Holdings (GDS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $85.00 to $75.00. The current price GDS Holdings (GDS) is trading at is $28.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
