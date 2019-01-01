ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
GigaCloud Tech
(NASDAQ:GCT)
$6.19
At close: Oct 14
$6.41
0.2200[3.55%]
PreMarket: 7:29AM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range5.46 - 62Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding13.1M / 40.7M
Vol / Avg.6.3K / 3.4MMkt Cap251.8MP/E14.4850d Avg. Price15.95
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float13.1MEPS0.14

GigaCloud Tech Stock (NASDAQ:GCT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

GigaCloud Tech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Sep 30

EPS

$0.150

Quarterly Revenue

$124M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$444.4M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of GigaCloud Tech using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

GigaCloud Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT) reporting earnings?
A

GigaCloud Tech (GCT) is scheduled to report earnings on November 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 30, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were GigaCloud Tech’s (NASDAQ:GCT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $124M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.