GigaCloud Tech Stock (NASDAQ:GCT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Sep 30
EPS
$0.150
Quarterly Revenue
$124M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$444.4M
Earnings History
GigaCloud Tech Questions & Answers
When is GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT) reporting earnings?
GigaCloud Tech (GCT) is scheduled to report earnings on November 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on September 30, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ:GCT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were GigaCloud Tech’s (NASDAQ:GCT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $124M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
