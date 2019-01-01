GigaCloud Tech Stock (NASDAQ:GCT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GigaCloud Tech
GigaCloud Tech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ: GCT) was reported by Aegis Capital on October 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting GCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 320.03% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ: GCT) was provided by Aegis Capital, and GigaCloud Tech initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GigaCloud Tech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GigaCloud Tech was filed on October 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GigaCloud Tech (GCT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $26.00. The current price GigaCloud Tech (GCT) is trading at is $6.19, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
