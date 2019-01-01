ñol

GigaCloud Tech
(NASDAQ:GCT)
$6.19
At close: Oct 14
$6.41
0.2200[3.55%]
PreMarket: 7:29AM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range5.46 - 62Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding13.1M / 40.7M
Vol / Avg.6.3K / 3.4MMkt Cap251.8MP/E14.4850d Avg. Price15.95
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float13.1MEPS0.14

GigaCloud Tech Stock (NASDAQ:GCT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$26.00

Lowest Price Target1

$26.00

Consensus Price Target1

$26.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Aegis Capital

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

GigaCloud Tech Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for GigaCloud Tech (GCT)?
A

The latest price target for GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ: GCT) was reported by Aegis Capital on October 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting GCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 320.03% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for GigaCloud Tech (GCT)?
A

The latest analyst rating for GigaCloud Tech (NASDAQ: GCT) was provided by Aegis Capital, and GigaCloud Tech initiated their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for GigaCloud Tech (GCT)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GigaCloud Tech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GigaCloud Tech was filed on October 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 3, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating GigaCloud Tech (GCT) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GigaCloud Tech (GCT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $26.00. The current price GigaCloud Tech (GCT) is trading at is $6.19, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

