GCM Grosvenor
(NASDAQ:GCMG)
8.08
0.14[1.76%]
At close: Jun 2
8.08
00
After Hours: 4:31PM EDT
Day High/Low7.94 - 8.14
52 Week High/Low7.78 - 12.38
Open / Close7.94 / 8.08
Float / Outstanding25.7M / 43.6M
Vol / Avg.313.5K / 314.4K
Mkt Cap352.3M
P/E19.37
50d Avg. Price8.86
Div / Yield0.4/5.04%
Payout Ratio90.24
EPS0.11
Total Float25.7M

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for GCM Grosvenor

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

GCM Grosvenor Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)?
A

The latest price target for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) was reported by Oppenheimer on September 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting GCMG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.27% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)?
A

The latest analyst rating for GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG) was provided by Oppenheimer, and GCM Grosvenor initiated their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GCM Grosvenor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GCM Grosvenor was filed on September 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 1, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $14.00. The current price GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) is trading at is $8.08, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

