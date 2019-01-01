New Concept Energy (AMEX:GBR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$45K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$45K
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of New Concept Energy using advanced sorting and filters.
New Concept Energy Questions & Answers
When is New Concept Energy (AMEX:GBR) reporting earnings?
New Concept Energy (GBR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Concept Energy (AMEX:GBR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were New Concept Energy’s (AMEX:GBR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $243K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.