QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.9 - 9.9
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/40K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.66 - 10
Mkt Cap
216.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.9
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
21.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 9:16AM
G&P Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

G&P Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy G&P Acquisition (GAPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of G&P Acquisition (NYSE: GAPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are G&P Acquisition's (GAPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for G&P Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for G&P Acquisition (GAPA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for G&P Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for G&P Acquisition (GAPA)?

A

The stock price for G&P Acquisition (NYSE: GAPA) is $9.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:49:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does G&P Acquisition (GAPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for G&P Acquisition.

Q

When is G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) reporting earnings?

A

G&P Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is G&P Acquisition (GAPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for G&P Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does G&P Acquisition (GAPA) operate in?

A

G&P Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.