QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Golden Apple Oil and Gas Inc is an independent oil and gas producer with Northern Canadian operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golden Apple Oil and Gas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Apple Oil and Gas (GAPJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Apple Oil and Gas (OTCEM: GAPJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Apple Oil and Gas's (GAPJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Apple Oil and Gas.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Apple Oil and Gas (GAPJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Apple Oil and Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Apple Oil and Gas (GAPJ)?

A

The stock price for Golden Apple Oil and Gas (OTCEM: GAPJ) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:44:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Apple Oil and Gas (GAPJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Apple Oil and Gas.

Q

When is Golden Apple Oil and Gas (OTCEM:GAPJ) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Apple Oil and Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Apple Oil and Gas (GAPJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Apple Oil and Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Apple Oil and Gas (GAPJ) operate in?

A

Golden Apple Oil and Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.