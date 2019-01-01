Galenica Ltd is an integrated healthcare service provider in Switzerland. The business is primarily operated from two segments Health & Beauty and Services. The Health & Beauty segment is further divided into two business sectors Retail and Products & Brands. With the Retail sector, the group manages the largest pharmacy network in Switzerland and with it an outstanding distribution network. With the Products & Brands Business sector, Galenica develops and markets own brands and products as well as exclusive brands and products of its business partners. The Services Business sector proposes storing and dispatching solutions and offers integrated logistics and IT solutions that ensure that medicines reach patients all over Switzerland.