Range
5.31 - 5.55
Vol / Avg.
10.4K/51.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.05 - 20.31
Mkt Cap
38.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.51
P/E
-
EPS
0.29
Shares
7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the research and production of medicinal treatment for multiple sclerosis and psoriasis.

Forward Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forward Pharma (FWP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forward Pharma (NASDAQ: FWP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Forward Pharma's (FWP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Forward Pharma (FWP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Forward Pharma (NASDAQ: FWP) was reported by Jefferies on April 3, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FWP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Forward Pharma (FWP)?

A

The stock price for Forward Pharma (NASDAQ: FWP) is $5.465 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:29:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forward Pharma (FWP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 11, 2017 to stockholders of record on September 12, 2017.

Q

When is Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) reporting earnings?

A

Forward Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Forward Pharma (FWP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forward Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Forward Pharma (FWP) operate in?

A

Forward Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.