This Intel Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

- Baird analyst Ben Kallo upgraded Tesla, Inc. TSLA from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $320 to $548. Tesla shares closed at $416.85 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG analyst Marvin Fong upgraded Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR from Neutral to Buy and announced a $31 price target. Fiverr Intl shares closed at $25.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark analyst Cody Acree upgraded Intel Corporation INTC from Hold to Buy and announced a $43 price target. Intel shares closed at $30.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang upgraded Lincoln National Corporation LNC from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $41 to $58. Lincoln National shares closed at $39.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Elizabeth Porter upgraded Klaviyo, Inc. KVYO from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $40 to $50. Klaviyo shares closed at $33.56 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
