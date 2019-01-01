QQQ
Range
9.81 - 9.85
Vol / Avg.
135.7K/54.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
336M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.84
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
34.2M
Outstanding
FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FTAC Athena Acquisition (FTAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ: FTAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FTAC Athena Acquisition's (FTAA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FTAC Athena Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for FTAC Athena Acquisition (FTAA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FTAC Athena Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for FTAC Athena Acquisition (FTAA)?

A

The stock price for FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ: FTAA) is $9.82 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FTAC Athena Acquisition (FTAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FTAC Athena Acquisition.

Q

When is FTAC Athena Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTAA) reporting earnings?

A

FTAC Athena Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FTAC Athena Acquisition (FTAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FTAC Athena Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does FTAC Athena Acquisition (FTAA) operate in?

A

FTAC Athena Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.