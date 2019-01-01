|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ: FTAG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF.
There is no analysis for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
The stock price for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ: FTAG) is $30.77 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 17:50:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.