Range
5.15 - 5.15
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.05/0.74%
52 Wk
4.6 - 6.42
Mkt Cap
815.7M
Payout Ratio
50
Open
5.15
P/E
70.96
EPS
0.01
Shares
158.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
F-Secure Corp is a cyber security products and services company. Its solutions help to protect thousands of businesses and millions of consumers from security threats. Geographically, F-Secure is focused on Europe, and the company's products are sold worldwide by more than 200 operators and thousands of resellers.

Analyst Ratings

F-Secure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy F-Secure (FSOYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of F-Secure (OTCPK: FSOYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are F-Secure's (FSOYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for F-Secure.

Q

What is the target price for F-Secure (FSOYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for F-Secure

Q

Current Stock Price for F-Secure (FSOYF)?

A

The stock price for F-Secure (OTCPK: FSOYF) is $5.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:06:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does F-Secure (FSOYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for F-Secure.

Q

When is F-Secure (OTCPK:FSOYF) reporting earnings?

A

F-Secure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is F-Secure (FSOYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for F-Secure.

Q

What sector and industry does F-Secure (FSOYF) operate in?

A

F-Secure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.