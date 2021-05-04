Let's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week 5/4

There have been quite a few appealing Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) available on the market so far this year. Here are some upcoming IPOs that investors should be watching out for.

1. Waterdrop

Waterdrop (NYSE: WDH) is an online insurance company that plans to address the issue of high medical fees and healthcare costs. On Friday, Waterdrop, a Chinese health insurance delivery and crowd-funding website, released terms for its IPO. Waterdrop is poised to offer 30,000,000 shares of stock on the New York Stock Exchange at a target price of $10.00 - $12.00 on the week of May 3rd.

2. Valneva

Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) is a biotechnology company based in Saint-Herblain, France. Valneva is a specialist vaccine corporation specializing in the manufacture and commercialization of infectious disease vaccines. Valneva intends to offer 3,541,381 shares of stock at a target price of $28.24 on the week of May 3rd.

3. The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a natural baby and beauty company. They operate over 80 brands, which includes everything from lipstick to skincare to hair care. The Honest Company intends to offer 25,807,000 shares at a target price between $14.00 - $17.00 on the week of May 3rd.

4.Onion Global

Onion Global (NYSE: OG) is a Chinese company that runs a cross-border e-commerce website for luxury brands. They filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. Onion Global Is poised to offer 12,500,000 shares of stock at a target price of $7.25 - $9.25 on the week of May 3rd.

5. Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) is a bank holding company. They anticipate net proceeds of approximately $89.9 million, or approximately $103.9 million, from this Ipo. Five Star Bancorp is poised to offer 5,265,000 shares of stock at a target price of $18.00 - $20.00 on the Nasdaq.