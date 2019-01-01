Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 14
EPS
$-0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$51.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$51.7M
Earnings History
Friedman Industries Questions & Answers
When is Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD) reporting earnings?
Friedman Industries (FRD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 14, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Friedman Industries’s (AMEX:FRD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $21.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
