FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for FlexShopper
FlexShopper Questions & Answers
The latest price target for FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting FPAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 244.83% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and FlexShopper initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of FlexShopper, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for FlexShopper was filed on December 10, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 10, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest FlexShopper (FPAY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price FlexShopper (FPAY) is trading at is $1.16, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.