FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$29M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$29M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of FlexShopper using advanced sorting and filters.
FlexShopper Questions & Answers
When is FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) reporting earnings?
FlexShopper (FPAY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were FlexShopper’s (NASDAQ:FPAY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $16.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.