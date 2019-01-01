Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Fox missed estimated earnings by 7.95%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $240.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fox's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|1.03
|0.57
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|1.11
|0.65
|0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|4.26B
|2.93B
|2.75B
|3.11B
|Revenue Actual
|4.44B
|3.04B
|2.89B
|3.21B
