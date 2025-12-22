GE Vernova To Rally Around 26%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan cut Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) price target from $140 to $125. JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang maintained an Underweight rating. Paychex shares closed at $112.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies increased the price target for GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) from $815 to $830. Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith maintained a Buy rating. GE Vernova shares closed at $658.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Canaccord Genuity raised 10X Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:TXG) price target from $19 to $20. Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson maintained a Buy rating. 10X Genomics shares closed at $16.05 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler increased the price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) from $22.5 to $23.5. Piper Sandler analyst Crispin Love maintained an Overweight rating. Annaly Capital Management shares closed at $22.70 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Loop Capital raised the price target for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) from $130 to $135. Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Ollie’s Bargain shares closed at $107.97 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs cut McGraw Hill Inc (NYSE:MH) price target from $25 to $22. Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong maintained a Buy rating. McGraw Hill shares settled at $17.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citizens raised Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) price target from $78 to $88. Citizens analyst Jason Butler maintained a Market Outperform rating. Cytokinetics closed at $62.72 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim raised Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) price target from $75 to $85. Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris maintained a Buy rating. Fox shares closed at $71.77 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from $62 to $58. B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained a Neutral rating. KB Home shares settled at $57.39 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Ascendiant Capital raised Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OTLK) price target from $8 to $10. Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo maintained a Buy rating. Outlook Therapeutics shares closed at $2.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
