Finance of America (NYSE:FOA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Finance of America
The latest price target for Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting FOA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.79% downside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Finance of America maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Finance of America, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Finance of America was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Finance of America (FOA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.85 to $2.50. The current price Finance of America (FOA) is trading at is $2.52, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
