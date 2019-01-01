Finance of America (NYSE:FOA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.200
Quarterly Revenue
$267.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$267.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Finance of America using advanced sorting and filters.
Finance of America Questions & Answers
When is Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) reporting earnings?
Finance of America (FOA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Finance of America (NYSE:FOA)?
The Actual EPS was $1.87, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Finance of America’s (NYSE:FOA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $498.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
