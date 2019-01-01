Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$1.010
Quarterly Revenue
$18.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$18.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Finward Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
Finward Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) reporting earnings?
Finward Bancorp (FNWD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD)?
The Actual EPS was $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Finward Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:FNWD) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $16.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.