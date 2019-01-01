Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) was reported by Stephens & Co. on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $56.00 expecting FNWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.72% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Finward Bancorp initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Finward Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Finward Bancorp was filed on January 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Finward Bancorp (FNWD) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $56.00. The current price Finward Bancorp (FNWD) is trading at is $37.91, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
