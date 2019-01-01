First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp
First Northwest Bancorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) was reported by Piper Sandler on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting FNWB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.77% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) was provided by Piper Sandler, and First Northwest Bancorp upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Northwest Bancorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Northwest Bancorp was filed on January 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $24.00. The current price First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) is trading at is $17.42, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
