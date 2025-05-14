Why Everus Construction Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. ECG rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Everus Construction Group reported quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 43 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $826.63 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $676.35 million.

Everus Construction shares jumped 14.7% to $59.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

HWH International Inc . HWH rose 84.2% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.

. rose 84.2% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY surged 54.1% to $3.05 in pre-market trading as the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

surged 54.1% to $3.05 in pre-market trading as the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss. La Rosa Holdings Corp. LRHC gained 40.2% to $0.1963 in pre-market trading.

gained 40.2% to $0.1963 in pre-market trading. Allurion Technologies Inc . ALUR jumped 31% to $3.09 in pre-market trading.

. jumped 31% to $3.09 in pre-market trading. DevvStream Corp . DEVS gained 30.2% to $0.7422 in pre-market trading after the company signed a MoU with Fayafi Investment Holding to explore creation of “Fayafi x DevvStream Green Ventures.”

. gained 30.2% to $0.7422 in pre-market trading after the company signed a MoU with Fayafi Investment Holding to explore creation of “Fayafi x DevvStream Green Ventures.” WEBUY GLOBAL LTD . WBUY surged 21.9% to $8.84 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 18% on Tuesday.

. surged 21.9% to $8.84 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 18% on Tuesday. FingerMotion, Inc . FNGR climbed 16.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Tuesday.

. climbed 16.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 24% on Tuesday. DBV Technologies S.A . DBVT gained 16.3% to $12.78 in pre-market after gaining 8% on Tuesday.

. gained 16.3% to $12.78 in pre-market after gaining 8% on Tuesday. Absci Corporation ABSI gained 13.9% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Losers

Polyrizon Ltd . PLRZ shares fell 44.2% to $0.0159 in pre-market trading after dipping 92% on Tuesday.

. shares fell 44.2% to $0.0159 in pre-market trading after dipping 92% on Tuesday. TEN Holdings, Inc . XHLD fell 35.3% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 112% on Tuesday.

. fell 35.3% to $0.89 in pre-market trading after jumping 112% on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, In c. AXDX fell 33% to $0.0590 in today's pre-market trading after tumbling 34% on Tuesday.

c. fell 33% to $0.0590 in today's pre-market trading after tumbling 34% on Tuesday. X3 Holdings Co., Ltd . XTKG shares dipped 24.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 88% on Tuesday.

. shares dipped 24.2% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 88% on Tuesday. Actelis Networks, Inc . ASNS fell 21.3% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly sales.

. fell 21.3% to $0.63 in pre-market trading after posting weak quarterly sales. Aurora Innovation, Inc . AUR shares fell 16.7% to $6.11 in pre-market trading after Uber Technologies, Inc . UBER announced plans to sell some of its Aurora Innovation stake in a senior notes offering.

. shares fell 16.7% to $6.11 in pre-market trading after . announced plans to sell some of its Aurora Innovation stake in a senior notes offering. Abpro Corporation ABP dipped 16.2% to $0.1719 in pre-market trading.

dipped 16.2% to $0.1719 in pre-market trading. GRAIL, Inc . GRAL shares tumbled 14.1% to $36.86 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly sales.

. shares tumbled 14.1% to $36.86 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly sales. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc . AEO declined 13.8% to $10.96 in pre-market trading after the company guided first-quarter revenue down and withdrew FY25 guidance.

. declined 13.8% to $10.96 in pre-market trading after the company guided first-quarter revenue down and withdrew FY25 guidance. Allot Ltd. ALLT fell 8.1% to $7.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Tuesday.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock