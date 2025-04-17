April 17, 2025 2:52 AM 1 min read

Netflix, UnitedHealth Group And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Netflix Inc. NFLX to report quarterly earnings at $5.72 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares gained 0.6% to $967.72 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH to post quarterly earnings at $7.29 per share on revenue of $111.60 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.7% to $581.10 in after-hours trading.
  • F.N.B. Corp. FNB posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. F.N.B. shares climbed 5% to $12.84 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM reported a 60% surge in its net profit for the first quarter, also topping market expectations. TSMC shares gained 0.4% to $152.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect D.R. Horton Inc. DHI to post quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares gained 1.3% to $119.10 in after-hours trading.

DHI Logo
DHID.R. Horton Inc
$117.54-1.89%

Overview
FNB Logo
FNBF N B Corp
$12.23-0.65%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$967.50-0.90%
TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$152.22-3.25%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$581.10-0.43%
