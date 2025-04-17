Netflix, UnitedHealth Group And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Netflix Inc. NFLX to report quarterly earnings at $5.72 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares gained 0.6% to $967.72 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH to post quarterly earnings at $7.29 per share on revenue of $111.60 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. UnitedHealth shares fell 0.7% to $581.10 in after-hours trading.
- F.N.B. Corp. FNB posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Wednesday. F.N.B. shares climbed 5% to $12.84 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM reported a 60% surge in its net profit for the first quarter, also topping market expectations. TSMC shares gained 0.4% to $152.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect D.R. Horton Inc. DHI to post quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $8.03 billion before the opening bell. D.R. Horton shares gained 1.3% to $119.10 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
Photo courtesy: marekfromrzeszow / Shutterstock
DHID.R. Horton Inc
$117.54-1.89%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
22.73
Growth
46.70
Quality
61.63
Value
87.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in