Netflix, UnitedHealth Group And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Netflix Inc. NFLX to report quarterly earnings at $5.72 per share on revenue of $10.52 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares gained 0.6% to $967.72 in after-hours trading.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM reported a 60% surge in its net profit for the first quarter, also topping market expectations. TSMC shares gained 0.4% to $152.30 in the after-hours trading session.

